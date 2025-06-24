Tamil

Actor Srikanth sent to judicial custody in drug case after prolonged interrogation, medical tests

Srikanth's blood samples were collected for medical examination, and the tests confirmed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body, police said.
Actor Srikanth was arrested in Chennai on June 23 in connection with a drugs case.
CHENNAI: Popular actor Srikanth, who was interrogated by the police for nearly eight hours in connection with a drug case, has been remanded to judicial custody till July 7, police said on Tuesday.

The actor was questioned at the Nungambakkam police station here on Monday following the detention of former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, whom the police suspect has supplied cocaine to Srikanth, 46, and another actor.

Srikanth's blood samples were collected for medical examination at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, and the tests confirmed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body, police said.

Thereafter, Srikanth was taken to the residence of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, on Monday night and was remanded, police said.

