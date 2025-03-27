Delhi HC orders Veera Dheera Sooran makers to deposit Rs 7 crore; release delayed by four weeks

Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran has been facing legal hurdles that has delayed the release of the film. While the Delhi High Court had issued an interim order on Wednesday to stall the film's release, with regards to a case filed by Mumbai-based production company B4U, it has ordered the makers to deposit Rs 7 crore as well as provide relevant documents within 48 hours. Additionally, the court has ordered the release to be pushed by four weeks.

The film's morning and afternoon shows had been cancelled in theatres as a result of the ongoing case, disappointing moviegoers and exhibitors across the country. All premiere shows scheduled in the US had also been cancelled.

B4U sought compensation from the film's producer for allegedly not honouring the contract of selling the OTT rights of the film before its release. It claimed that the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran announced the film's release date without selling the digital rights.

The issue was expected to be resolved on Thursday with theatres opening tickets for afternoon shows. However, Delhi HC's ruling has caused further delay for the film's release.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the action thriller also stars SJ Suryah and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. The film also marks the Tamil debut of popular Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is the 62nd film in Vikram's career. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Prasanna GK, stunt choreography by Phoenix Prabu, and art direction by CS Balachandar. It is produced by Riya Shibu under the banner HR Pictures.

(This story first appeared in Cinema Express)