Kamal Haasan faces backlash over intimate scenes in 'Thug Life' trailer

The trailer for Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Thug Life, released on Saturday, has sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans welcomed the reunion of Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, some viewers expressed discomfort over the film’s romantic scenes involving the 70-year-old actor.
In particular, scenes showing Haasan in intimate moments with actresses Trisha Krishnan (42) and Abhirami (41) have led to criticism, especially on social media platforms like Reddit. A post showing screenshots from the trailer, including a kissing scene between Haasan and Abhirami, drew attention for the visible age gap. “Trisha is just 3 years older than Shruti Haasan, by the way,” one user wrote, referring to Haasan’s daughter. Another commented, “Only 30 years apart. Practically soulmates!”
Some viewers defended the scenes, saying that if the plot supports the age difference, it can be acceptable. One Reddit user wrote, “The story is about an older man and a younger woman, so it makes sense with Trisha. But with Abhirami, it feels awkward.” Others felt that pretending such an age gap does not exist, just to keep up the “mass hero” image, seemed lazy and out of touch.
Thug Life, set to release in cinemas on 5 June, is backed by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film tells the story of a gangster, played by Haasan, who takes in a young boy and raises him in the criminal world. The boy, played by Silambarasan TR, later becomes a key figure in the gang, but their relationship is tested by power struggles and betrayal.
Despite the controversy, some fans praised the cast’s performances and said the actors looked appropriate for their roles on screen. “Trisha looks like she’s in her 30s and Kamal looks like he’s in his 60s. If they look convincing, their real-life age shouldn’t matter,” one viewer noted.
The film also stars Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George. Music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The action scenes are directed by the award-winning duo Anbariv.