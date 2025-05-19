Kamal Haasan faces backlash over intimate scenes in 'Thug Life' trailer

The trailer for Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Thug Life, released on Saturday, has sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans welcomed the reunion of Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, some viewers expressed discomfort over the film’s romantic scenes involving the 70-year-old actor.

In particular, scenes showing Haasan in intimate moments with actresses Trisha Krishnan (42) and Abhirami (41) have led to criticism, especially on social media platforms like Reddit. A post showing screenshots from the trailer, including a kissing scene between Haasan and Abhirami, drew attention for the visible age gap. “Trisha is just 3 years older than Shruti Haasan, by the way,” one user wrote, referring to Haasan’s daughter. Another commented, “Only 30 years apart. Practically soulmates!”