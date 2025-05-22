I would like to apologise to my family: AR Rahman

As Thug Life gears up for its theatrical release on June 5, composer AR Rahman, in a candid moment in an interview for the film's promotion, picked a cue card that read “Will you forgive me?”—and used it to issue a heartfelt apology to his family.

Addressing his ex-wife Saira Banu and his children, Rahman said, “I would like to apologise to my family for being so consumed by work and not spending enough time with them.”

This segment shared a slice of Rahman's emotional side as his 30-year-old marriage with Saira Banu ended in a separation months ago, which the latter said was due to her health issues and the stress that AR Rahman gets under because of that. She even came to Rahman's defence when some allegations were levelled against him following their separation and called him a 'gentleman'.