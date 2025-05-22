I would like to apologise to my family: AR Rahman

As Thug Life gears up for its theatrical release on June 5, composer AR Rahman, in a candid moment in an interview for the film's promotion, picked a cue card that read “Will you forgive me?”—and used it to issue a heartfelt apology to his family.
Addressing his ex-wife Saira Banu and his children, Rahman said, “I would like to apologise to my family for being so consumed by work and not spending enough time with them.”
This segment shared a slice of Rahman's emotional side as his 30-year-old marriage with Saira Banu ended in a separation months ago, which the latter said was due to her health issues and the stress that AR Rahman gets under because of that. She even came to Rahman's defence when some allegations were levelled against him following their separation and called him a 'gentleman'.
Thug Life marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 36 years since their cult classic Nayakan. True to its genre roots, the film is expected to be a gritty gangster drama and the trailer hints at a high-stakes power struggle between Kamal Haasan’s Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar and his foster son, played by Silambarasan.
Apart from Kamal and Silambarasan, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Trisha, Nasser, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Vaiyapuri, Bagavathi Perumal, Baburaj, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Arjun Chidambaram, Chetan, and Rajashri Deshpande.
The film’s technical crew is just as stellar, with Ravi K Chandran handling cinematography, Sreekar Prasad on editing, and stunt choreography by the Anbariv duo. Thug Life is co-produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.