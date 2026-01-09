Madras HC stays order directing CBFC to grant censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan; makers likely to move SC

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday stayed a single-judge order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant censor clearance to Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The interim stay was granted by a Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan on an urgent appeal filed by the CBFC, hours after Justice P.T. Asha, sitting as a single judge, ordered issuance of a ‘UA 16+’ certificate to the film.

The Division Bench stayed the order on the ground that the Central government had not been given adequate time to file its response.

Earlier in the day, Justice Asha had allowed the producers’ plea, holding that the CBFC’s decision to refer the film to a Revising Committee was without jurisdiction. She ruled that once the Examining Committee’s recommendation for ‘UA 16+’ certification, subject to specified excisions, had been accepted by the Board and complied with by the filmmakers, the certification process could not be reopened.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is slated for release on January 9 and is being widely seen as Vijay’s final film ahead of his full-time political entry.

The producers approached the High Court alleging undue delay by the CBFC in issuing the final censor certificate despite compliance with all mandated cuts.

According to the producers, the film was submitted for certification on December 18, 2025. Following a personal hearing, the Examining Committee, by a communication dated December 22, 2025, recommended certification under the ‘UA 16+’ category, citing violence, fight sequences, gory visuals and brief religious references. The Committee also directed certain excisions and modifications, which were carried out and a revised version was submitted on December 24.

The modifications were verified on December 29, after which the producers were informed that the film would be granted ‘UA 16+’ certification.

However, on January 5, 2026, the producers received an email stating that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, based on a complaint alleging improper portrayal of the armed forces and potential hurt to religious sentiments.

The Division Bench’s stay has now cast uncertainty over the film’s scheduled release. The production team is reportedly filing an appeal in Supreme Court on Monday.