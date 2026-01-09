Madras HC orders CBFC to issue UA certificate to ‘Jana Nayagan’; film board moves to appeal

CHENNAI: Bringing immediate relief to the makers of actor politician Vijay’s much anticipated film Jana Nayagan, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a UA 16+ censor certificate to the movie forthwith, even as the film board said it would appeal against the order and sought the court’s permission to do so.

Justice P T Asha passed the order on a petition filed by K Venkat Narayana of KVN Productions, which challenged the CBFC chairperson’s decision to refer the film to the Revising Committee after the Examining Committee had already cleared it for UA certification, subject to certain cuts.

The court also set aside the CBFC chairperson’s letter dated January 6, by which the film was referred to the Revising Committee for further scrutiny, holding that the chairperson had acted without jurisdiction.

Amid tempers running high among Vijay’s fans over the delay in the film’s release, the judge ordered the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately.

The producers had originally scheduled the film’s release for January 9, 2026, but later announced a postponement after the certification issue arose.

Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, submitted that the chairperson was well within his powers to refer the film to the Revising Committee even after the Examining Committee had taken a decision. He said the decision was taken based on a complaint allegedly lodged by one of the members of the Examining Committee.

The ASG argued that the chairperson was not bound by the Examining Committee’s decision and was empowered to refer the movie for further review.

He also contended that the petitioner could not compel the board to take an expeditious decision merely because a release date had been fixed.

Senior counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for the petitioner, countered that if one member out of the five member Examining Committee had dissented, the decision should have stood as a 4:1 majority verdict and that it was not for the dissenting member to complain.

He submitted that the chairperson could not reopen the certification process under the guise of a complaint by one of the committee members and refer the film to the Revising Committee.