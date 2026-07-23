Tamil Nadu erupts in celebration as Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' hits theatres

In Mayiladuthurai, devoted fans performed traditional milk abhishekams on towering cut-outs of the Chief Minister, an enduring cinematic ritual of the state.

In Chennai, iconic cinema halls including Rohini SilverScreens, Woodlands, and Casino were adorned with imposing 'Jana Nayagan' hoardings.

One particularly striking hoarding in the city boldly hailed Vijay as "the one and only power centre" of Tamil Nadu. Early in the morning, many of his supporters visited popular temples to offer special prayers for the grand success of the movie.

A specially designed, chariot-like vehicle was arranged in a town near Chennai to welcome the movie's release with royal grandeur. Another fan captured widespread attention by meticulously painting his luxury car with larger-than-life images of Vijay.

Thousands of fans could be spotted sporting custom 'Thangamey Thalapathy' T-shirts.

The border towns joined the fray, with fans organising an elaborate DJ party and cake-cutting ceremony at a theatre on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanyakumari.

The global appeal of the star was on full display as couple of Japanese fans were seen celebrating at Rohini Cinemas in Chennai. However, alongside the jubilant celebrations, controversies briefly surfaced.

Allegations of inflated ticket costs marred the morning for some, and a video clip showing heated arguments over the sudden rise in ticket rates was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Despite these logistical hurdles, the film has completely dominated the state's exhibition sector, currently being screened in 1,000 screens out of 1,168 in Tamil Nadu.