Ravi Teja's 'RT 66' not a remake of Vijay-starrer 'Theri', says Gopichand Malineni

After delivering hits like Don Seenu and Balupu, director Gopichand Malineni has teamed up with Ravi Teja for a cop-thriller, tentatively titled RT 66.

Produced by B Madhu, the film marks the return of Gabbar Singh girl Shruti Haasan to Telugu cinema, after two years.

Ever since its inception, speculations were rife that RT 66 could be a remake of director Atlee and Vijay’s Tamil action film Theri.

However, Gopichand, while speaking to Cinema Express denied the reports and says, “Our film, RT 66 with Ravi Teja is neither inspired nor a remake of any film. It’s an original story based on several true incidents happened in the Telugu States. The film showcases Ravi as a powerful cop and we will start shooting on November 14 in Hyderabad.”

The director also revealed that the title of RT 66 hasn’t been finalised yet. "I have come across a few articles claiming that our film has been titled Crack, etc. The title is not yet finalised and it’s too early to talk about it as long as we don’t make an official announcement,” adds the director.

Currently, Ravi Teja is shooting for Vi Anand directorial Disco Raja. He will be seen in a dual role in the sci-fi thriller slated for release after Sankranthi.