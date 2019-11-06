Shoot begins for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's 'Samajavaragamana song'

Murali Krishna CH By

Samajavaragamana, a melodious romantic number composed by SS Thaman from Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has become a phenomenon on the internet.

With over 69 million views on YouTube, the soothing number written by Seetharama Sastry and crooned by Sid Sriram has clocked a humongous 891K likes, making it the most-liked Telugu song ever.

The song is currently being shot on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in pristine locales of Paris.

“The SS Thaman composition is a mesmerising tune and buoyed by the response it has garnered, the makers have chosen an exclusive location to film it under the supervision of choreographer Sekhar. The team believes that it will be an ideal backdrop for the romantic song which will see some special moves from the lead pair,” informs a source.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also features Tabu and Jayaram as a couple and Sushanth, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj in supporting roles.

The film shows Pooja as the head of a travel company, while Allu Arjun plays her assistant. Produced by S Radha Krishna, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated for release on January 12.