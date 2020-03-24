Actress Rashmika Mandanna to turn producer

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of Bheeshma, is set to don a new role. Cinema Express has learnt that she is turning producer and is looking at producing content-oriented films.

“Rashmika has been showing interest to venture into film production soon while simultaneously balancing her acting career. She has been listening to scripts and started to understand the nitty-gritty of the filmmaking process with her close associates.

ALSO READ: Actor Rashmika Mandanna says she is 'driven by instinct

"She has already coined a name for her banner and will be announcing the details soon,” reveals a source. Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up to join the sets of her upcoming film with Allu Arjun.

An action entertainer set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Nallamala forest, the Sukumar directorial has postponed its shooting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.