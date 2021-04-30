RRR movie's Twitter handle turns Covid helpline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As several citizens are flocking to the social media with SOS messages, some of the popular Twitter handles are constantly tweeting, regarding the availability of emergency services such as oxygen, plasma, Remdesivir and beds in hospitals. Such an initiative has been taken up by Suresh Productions @RRRMovie twitter handle.

Though it was created to post movie updates, the second wave of Covid led to a change in plans. The RRR Movie crew has converted the official handle, which has over 3.88 lakh followers, into a helpline.

The helpline has been providing information on the availability of lifesavers located across the Telugu speaking states. “Available - #VENTILATOR BEDS.. #KADAPA Govt.General Hospital +918562225663 #SOSKadapa #CovidHelp Verified at 4:40 PM. [sic],” @RRRMovie tweeted providing contact details and verified timings. They are also providing information on dos and don’ts for patients and suspects.

“Don’t go for CT voluntarily unless doctor suggests...#CovidTest #CovidIndia [sic],” they tweeted quoting a CT Scan report which returned normal.