Let's break patriarchy, high time: Kajal Aggarwal on her acting career post marriage

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a pirvate ceremony in Mumbai on October 30.

Published: 18th January 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kajal Aggarwal (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal treated fans to a candid question-answer session on social media. The actress who got married recently was asked if she would continue acting. Kajal replied saying it is time to break such notions of patriarchy.

"Will you continue to do films? Please don't stop doing films," a user asked on her question-answer session on Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

"Of course I will #firstlove Let's break patriarchy, high time?" said the actress, who got married to Gautam Kitchlu last year.

A fan asked her about her resolution for 2021.

"Balance between home and work. Advancement in every aspect of life," she said.

What's her "most satisfying thing to do"?

"Witnessing a shot go as envisaged. Being in front of the camera is my meditation," Kajal replied.

"What's the one diff u observed before and after marriage?" wrote a user.

Kajal said: "Heightened sense of responsibility for not just myself, anymore. Prioritising my partner over everyone and everything and vice versa."

The actress also shared that "hypocrisy and lies" used to make her angry "but now I just feel sorry for the person."

Kajal shared that her childhood dream was to become an astronaut and hopes she plays one soon.

