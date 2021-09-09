Tollywood drugs case: Rana Daggubati grilled by ED, denies knowing Kelvin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing into money laundering in connection with the drug trafficking racket involving Tollywood film personalities on Wednesday questioned actor Rana Daggubati.

The questioning went on from morning till evening. Rana was asked about suspicious financial transactions from his accounts, and his alleged links with Kelvin Mascharenhas, the key accused in the case.

Rana denied knowing Kelvin or having any links with him, but ED officials brought them face-to-face and questioned them again, to which Rana maintained that he did not know who Kelvin is, and did not identify him. The ED also questioned Kelvin for the second consecutive day.