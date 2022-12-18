Home Entertainment Telugu

Rashmika thanks music director DSP for Saami Saami' song as 'Pushpa' turns one

'Pushpa: The Rise' an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, released in theatres on December 17, completed one year on Saturday.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As 'Pushpa: The Rise' completed one year on Saturday, the actor Rashmika Mandanna thanked her team with a picture.

Taking to Instagram Story, Rashmika shared a picture from a private jet featuring Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad and others. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you for Saami Saami, DSP Sir jiii."

'Pushpa: The Rise' an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, released in theatres on December 17, completed one year on Saturday. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Recently, the makers unveiled the Russian version's trailer. Allu Arjun along with others attended the international premiere. Screenings were held in the theatres of the Russian network, Cinema Park, in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, and other cities.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. The Hindi version of the movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Pushpa 2' recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.

'Pushpa: The Rule' will have Fahadh Faasil and the rest of principal cast from the first part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa Allu Arjun Devi Sri Prasad Saami Saami
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp