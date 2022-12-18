Rashmika thanks music director DSP for Saami Saami' song as 'Pushpa' turns one

By ANI

MUMBAI: As 'Pushpa: The Rise' completed one year on Saturday, the actor Rashmika Mandanna thanked her team with a picture.

Taking to Instagram Story, Rashmika shared a picture from a private jet featuring Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad and others. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you for Saami Saami, DSP Sir jiii."

'Pushpa: The Rise' an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, released in theatres on December 17, completed one year on Saturday. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Recently, the makers unveiled the Russian version's trailer. Allu Arjun along with others attended the international premiere. Screenings were held in the theatres of the Russian network, Cinema Park, in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, and other cities.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. The Hindi version of the movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Pushpa 2' recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.

'Pushpa: The Rule' will have Fahadh Faasil and the rest of principal cast from the first part.

