Allu Arjun praises Sid Sriram for mesmerizing performance on 'Srivalli'

The 39-year-old actor shared how the singer won everybody's heart at the event by performing live at the event without the support of any musical instruments.

Published: 30th January 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telegu actor Allu Arjun

Telegu actor Allu Arjun (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South superstar Allu Arjun dedicated a special shout out post to singer Sid Sriram, who crooned the hit track 'Srivalli' for his recent blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a heartfelt note applauding Sriram for his stage performance on song 'Srivalli' at the movie's pre-release event. The 39-year-old actor shared how the singer won everybody's heart at the event by performing live at the event without the support of any musical instruments.

The actor also shared a snippet from the show in which the singer could be seen singing 'Srivalli'. Meanwhile, Arjun and co-star Rashmika Madanna were seen stunned by Sriram's melodious voice.

Sriram also re-shared the post on his IG story and wrote, "Garu, you are a legend. I'm humbled and honoured by your words brother. So much love to you."

Meanwhile, Arjun recently received a warm welcome from his family after he returned home from a 16-day long trip to Dubai on Saturday.

ALSO READ | David Warner dances to 'Srivalli' song', check out Allu Arjun's reaction

