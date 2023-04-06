Nani's 'Dasara' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu star Nani's pan-India film 'Dasara' has crossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, the makers said.

Released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the period action drama received mixed to positive reviews.

Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude to the audience for their love towards his latest movie.

"Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara," the actor wrote as he shared the latest box office collection.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, 'Dasara' is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box office collection of the movie in a press note that said the movie has been well-received in India and in the US.

"In just six days since its release, 'Dasara' has entered the Rs 100 crore club. This is Nani's first movie to achieve this milestone. The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the USA where it is close to reaching USD 2 million," the note read.

'Dasara' also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

