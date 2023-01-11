Home Entertainment Telugu

'Incredible, paradigm shift': AR Rahman on team 'RRR''s win at Golden Globes 2023

Rahman took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of Jenna Ortega announcing 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner in the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category.

Published: 11th January 2023 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

NaatuNaatuRRR-AP

Music composer MM Keeravani holds the Golden Globe trophy for his 'Naatu Naatu' song win. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Music composer AR Rahman, who was the first Indian to win a Golden Globe in Best Score category for the 2009 film 'Slumdog Millionaire', congratulated the team of 'RRR' for bringing home the 80th Golden Globe award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Rahman took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of Jenna Ortega announcing 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner in the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category. He tweeted: "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

'Naatu Naatu' was in competition with 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

To receive the honour was music composer M.M. Keeravani, who was accompanied by his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to director SS Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believing and supporting my work. Nt Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rahman RRR Naatu Naatu Golden Globes 2023 SS Rajamouli Junior NTR Ram Charan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp