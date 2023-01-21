Home Entertainment Telugu

'If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk': James Cameron to SS Rajamouli 

The movie recently won a Golden Globe for a best original song-motion picture for the track "Naatu Naatu", filmed on Charan and Jr NTR. The track has also made it to the Oscar shortlist.

Published: 21st January 2023 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

James Cameron, SS Rajamouli

A still from the clip of the video showing the conversation between James Cameron and SS Rajamouli (Photo | Twitter clip)

By PTI

MUMBAI: American cinema veteran James Cameron is mighty impressed by SS Rajamouli's work on "RRR" and has offered to support the Telugu director if he ever plans to make a film in Hollywood.

Rajamouli and "RRR" composer MM Keeravani recently met Cameron at the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) where the movie won the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Telugu track "Naatu Naatu".

In a new clip of their brief meeting, shared by the Telugu blockbuster's official Twitter handle, Cameron told Rajamouli to approach him if he decides to pursue Hollywood.

"If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk," Cameron said.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

WATCH |

The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. During their conversation, the "Avatar" director praised the film's structure and Rajamouli's filmmaking style.

"And the setup. Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses. It's just so, so powerful."

ALSO READ | The great James Cameron watched 'RRR', says SS Rajamouli

Cameron, who saw "RRR" twice, also congratulated Keeravani for his work on the film.

"And you composed, right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score, it's kind of amazing. Because I like the music to kind of stay out of the way and kind of come on in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you are using the music very differently," he said.

Rajamouli and Keeravani are both in the US to attend various international award ceremonies where "RRR" is nominated in several categories.

ALSO READ | India's 'RRR' an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race

The movie recently won a Golden Globe for a best original song-motion picture for the track "Naatu Naatu", filmed on Charan and Jr NTR. The track has also made it to the Oscar shortlist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Cameron SS Rajamouli
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp