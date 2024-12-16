Sandhya Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun expresses 'concern' over injured boy, promises to provide help

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun, who was released on interim bail following his arrest in the Sandhya theatre incident on Saturday, expressed his concern about the health of the injured victim and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said that he has been advised not to visit victim Sri Tej, due to the "ongoing legal proceedings" but added that his prayers remain with him. He also affirmed his commitment to help with his medical needs.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest."