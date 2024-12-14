'Pushpa 2' screening death case: Allu Arjun released after spending night in jail

HYDERABAD: After spending the night in a local prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court.

Arjun had to spend Friday night in prison despite the HC relief, as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night.

"He has been released," Ashok Reddy, his counsel, told reporters at the Chanchalguda prison. Reddy claimed the prison authorities did not release the actor despite having got the High Court order copy.

"You should question the government and the department why they have not released the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps, Reddy said.