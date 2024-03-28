Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth confirm engagement amidst wedding rumours, show off their rings
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a photo with Siddharth on Thursday amid rumours of their wedding. In the caption, Aditi said that they are engaged. Both of them also flaunted their rings.
Aditi shared the photo along with the caption, "He said yes!
E. N. G. A. G. E. D. (sic)." She also used the song from Siddharth's 'Chithha' in the background. Siddharth also shared the same post with the caption, "She said yes!"
Reports of the duo getting married were doing rounds on social media on Wednesday but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives. When Aditi skipped the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the evening, said she had gotten married.
"Aditi is one of the important parts of 'Heeramandi' and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," he had said.
Aditi and Siddharth had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film "Maha Samudram".
Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. Siddharth was previously married too.
Aditi will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.
Siddharth was last seen in the 2023 film 'Chithha'. He will be seen next in Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.
Here are few cute moments ft the couple from their social media:
(With PTI inputs)