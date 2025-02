'Game Changer' to stream on Prime Video from February 7

NEW DELHI: "Game Changer", starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will start streaming on Prime Video from February 7, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The high-octane political actioner marks the Telugu cinema debut of director S Shankar, known for superhit Tamil titles such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and 2.0”.

"Game Changer", produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, released in theatres on January 10.

"Raa macha, buckle up the rules are about to CHANGE. #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7," Prime Video said on its official X handle.