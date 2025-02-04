'Game Changer' to stream on Prime Video from February 7

NEW DELHI: "Game Changer", starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will start streaming on Prime Video from February 7, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The high-octane political actioner marks the Telugu cinema debut of director S Shankar, known for superhit Tamil titles such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and 2.0.

"Game Changer", produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, released in theatres on January 10.

"Raa macha, buckle up the rules are about to CHANGE. #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7," Prime Video said on its official X handle.