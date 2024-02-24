So many sanctions on Russia. How much impact do they really have?

WASHINGTON: So many sanctions. Once again, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union are hitting Russia with a new wave of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. This time, they come in response to the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic penal colony last week.

With Friday's latest round of sanctions — landing one day before the second anniversary of the war — the U.S. has targeted more than 4,000 officials, oligarchs, firms, banks and others. The EU has targeted more than 2,000 people and entities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates.

President Joe Biden says the sanctions are designed to make Putin pay “an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.” But the sanctions have not been a knockout punch to Putin's ambitions.

What is the main thrust of the new sanctions?



The latest sanctions focus on people and firms connected to Russia's weapons manufacturing, finance and import sectors. They also target three officials that Western leaders say were involved in the death of Navalny and others they hold responsible for kidnapping and reeducating Ukrainian children.

Many of the new sanctions target Russian firms that contribute to the Kremlin’s war effort — everything from drone and industrial chemical manufacturers to machine tool importers. The EU is also targeting foreign firms that officials say have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in the war.

The sanctions on people block their access to property in the U.S. and other countries that target them and their ability to travel and do business in the West. They also punish those who do business with sanctioned people or companies.

How do the sanctions relate to Navalny’s death?



The U.S. State Department is targeting three Russian officials it says are connected to Navalny's death. These include the deputy director of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, who was promoted by Putin to the rank of colonel general on Monday, three days after Navalny died.

The sanctions bar the three men from traveling to the U.S. and block access to U.S.-owned property. But it's unlikely they travel to or have assets or family in the West, which makes the action largely symbolic. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says there’s more U.S. action to come related to Navalny’s death.

The U.K. also sanctioned six Russian prison bosses this week in charge of the penal colony where Navalny died.