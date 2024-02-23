US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war's second anniversary, Navalny's death

WASHINGTON: The United States and the European Union are piling new sanctions on Russia on the eve of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week in an Arctic penal colony.

The US Treasury Department plans to impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine on Friday, the largest single tranche of penalties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

They come on the heels of a series of new arrests and indictments announced by the Justice Department on Thursday that target Russian businessmen, including the head of Russia's second-largest bank, and their middlemen in five separate federal cases.

The European Union announced Friday that it is imposing sanctions on several foreign companies over allegations that they have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine.

The 27-nation bloc also said that it was targeting scores of Russian officials, including "members of the judiciary, local politicians and people responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children."

"The American people and people around the world understand that the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine," President Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the sanctions.

"If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going. And the costs to the United States—along with our NATO allies and partners in Europe and around the world—will rise."