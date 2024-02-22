Kremlin sent hitmen to Spain to kill Russian deserter who opposed Ukraine war: Report

MADRID: Moscow sent hitmen who gunned down a Russian deserter in Spain last week, six months after fleeing to Ukraine in his helicopter, El Pais newspaper reported Thursday, citing Spanish intelligence sources.

"The Spanish intelligence services have no doubt that the long arm of the Kremlin was behind this unprecedented crime in Spain: the murder in Alicante of Maxim Kuzminov," the paper said.

The victim's body, which was riddled with six bullets, was found on February 13 in Villajoyosa, 12 kilometres (seven miles) from the coastal resort of Benidorm, and Spanish media on Monday said his fingerprints identified him as Kuzminov.

Kuzminov, 33, flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August, saying he opposed Russia's military offensive, with Kiev's GUR military intelligence confirming his death.

Although Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service hailed news of Kuzminov's death, it did not confirm or deny Moscow's involvement.

Spanish intelligence sources quoted by El Pais said the only question was whether the operation was carried out by the SVR, the FSB security service or Russia's GRU intelligence agency.

But they admitted it would be "very difficult" to obtain incriminating evidence.

The paper, which is known for its connections to circles of power, also quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the incident was "very serious" and that Spain would "respond forcefully" if Moscow's involvement was confirmed.