Ukrainians could file '10 million claims' against Russia

STRASBOURG: An international register of Ukrainian reparations claims for damage inflicted by Russia's invasion could assemble 10 million contributions, its director said Wednesday.

"I will not be surprised if it reaches 10 million," said Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, executive director at the register, which is linked to the Council of Europe rights body.

The register will gather "claims related to loss of life and injury, related to forced displacement or deportation, related to injury, related to torture and other kinds of physical suffering, including conflict sexual violence," Kliuchkovskyi told journalists at the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg.