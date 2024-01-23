Pentagon has no more money for Ukraine as it hosts a meeting of 50 allies on support for Kyiv

WASHINGTON: For the first time since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established the international group to support Ukraine in April 2022, the United States will host the monthly gathering of about 50 countries out of money, unable to send the ammunition and missiles that Ukraine needs to fend off Russia's invasion.

While waiting for Congress to pass a budget and potentially approve more money for Ukraine's fight, the US will be looking to allies to keep bridging the gap.

Tuesday's meeting will focus on longer-term needs, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters. "Even though we aren't able to provide our security assistance right now, our partners are continuing to do that," Singh said.

On Tuesday in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a new $1.2 billion joint contract to buy more than 222,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition. The rounds are some of the most heavily used munitions in this conflict, and the contract will be used to backfill allies that have pushed their own reserves to Kyiv.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas has dominated headlines since October, Russia's bloody onslaught of Ukraine has continued.

Russia on Tuesday launched a barrage of more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft and guided missiles into Ukraine's two biggest cities, damaging apartment buildings and killing at least five people.

The assault came a day after Moscow shunned any deal backed by Kyiv and its Western allies to end the almost two-year war.

Ukraine's air defenses were able to intercept at least 21 of the missiles, however the attacks injured at least 20 people in four districts of Kyiv, the capital. Additional air defense systems and munitions for them remain a top need of Ukraine, Singh said Monday.

The Pentagon announced its last security assistance for Ukraine on Dec. 27, a $250 million package that included 155 mm rounds, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and other high-demand items drawn from existing US stockpiles.