Gaming exemptions for a civil services seat — Puja Khedkar case explained

MUMBAI: Affirmative action has a nice ring to it as it signifies efforts for the empowerment of the weaker sections of society. Unfortunately, it is getting a bad name after news broke recently on how the system was gamed to penetrate the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) toughest exam for making it to the civil services.

Falsifying family income, misrepresenting physical abilities to claim the disability quota, forging identity papers and lying about parental separation are some of the ploys unscrupulous elements use to join the steel frame of the country and make it rot.

That a fraudulent case came to light recently only because of the tantrums of a trainee candidate showed the internal gatekeeping mechanisms are a little too rusty. It spawned allegations of many others in the past using similar dubious means to gatecrash into the exclusive club, damaging the credibility of the elite service.

Creamy layer

As many as 27% of the seats in state and Central government-run education institutions and services are reserved for the other backward castes (OBCs), based on the recommendations of the Mandal Commission. The reservation was challenged by Indra Sawhney in the Supreme Court (1992) but a Constitution bench in a landmark verdict upheld the quota. It, however, mandated the skimming out of the creamy layer among the OBCs so that the fruits of affirmative action percolate to the most disadvantaged people in society.

The Central government then constituted a commission led by Justice Ram Nandan Prasad to identify the creamy layer. Going by its recommendations, if your parents are not directly recruited as Class 1 (Group A) or Class 2 (Group B) officers or they do not occupy any constitutional posts (like that of President of India, Vice President, Governor, etc), chances are you would be eligible for the non-creamy layer.

If parents are not employed by the government, their income should be within the prescribed limits for eligibility to the non-creamy layer. The present cap on annual income to qualify for the non-creamy layer of the OBC quota is Rs 8 lakh for three consecutive years.