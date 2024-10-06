Iran–Israel Conflict

Iran’s nuclear sites

Also on Israel’s wishlist is an aerial strike on the nuclear sites to ensure Tehran’s nuclear weapons programme doesn’t progress. However, given that most of Iran’s nuclear sites are buried deep underground across the country, Israel would need the help of the US to identify and destroy them. But since Biden is advising a calibrated, proportional response, nuclear sites could be off the list for now. For, any targeted attack on its nuclear facilities would give Iran the excuse to bolster its nuclear weapons programme. This could also rally popular support for the theocratic regime, a scenario Israel would want to avoid.

Iran’s main nuclear sites include uranium enrichment centres in Fordow and Natanz, which are both deep underground buried under layers of rock and concrete. Fordow is said to be embedded deep inside a mountain and protected by a Russian missile defence system. There is also a large nuclear centre outside Isfahan that oversees a number of activities, including the production of centrifuge parts and uranium. Other potential targets include a partially built heavy water reactor plant in Khondab, as well as research centres and labs in Tehran. According to some reports, the only way to penetrate such underground sites would be by using the massive American-made GBU-57A/B bombs weighing 13.2 tonnes.

The US had used another version of this non-nuclear bomb, the GBU-43/B, dubbed the Mother of All Bombs, in April 2017 on Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar to smash a network of tunnels operated by the Islamic State.

Technically, Israel can take on Iran’s nuclear sites without US help. Israel has refuelling tankers for its attack planes, surveillance drones, and sophisticated F-35s. However, it may not be able to inflict the kind of damage that US bombers could achieve.

Regime change

Also on Israel’s table are targeted assassinations to decapitate the theocratic regime led by Khamenei. The veteran leader, along with his close associates, has reportedly moved to an undisclosed location fearing an attack on his life. Israel believes a change in regime in Iran is the need of the hour. Addressing Iranians directly through a video message last week, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “When Iran is finally free — and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different… Don’t let a small group of fanatic theocrats crush your hopes and dreams. You deserve better. Your children deserve better. The entire world deserves better.”

Netanyahu is not alone in seeking a regime change in Iran. Last month, speaking in the US, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi’s son and exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said the current regime that supports hateful ideology must go. “We need to revive maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic," he said, adding: "We need to offer maximum support to the people of Iran, and we need to facilitate maximum defections from the regime, so that we can peacefully transition from this criminal dictatorship to the secular democracy the Iranian people are fighting for."

He also urged Israel to work with the people of Iran to oust the radical clerics who have ruled the country since overthrowing his father in 1979. Calling for funds to revive civil disobedience movements such as street protests and labour strikes, he said Israel’s aggressive policy against Iran’s proxies isn’t working. Reacting to each threat from these terror groups separately, as if they were independent, would leave Israel in a perpetual state of vulnerability, he said. “Merely fighting Hamas or Hezbollah will not deliver security for Israel, for America… You will be simply reacting, and your people will never have peace. The time of reacting to these reactionaries must come to an end,” he said in his speech at an event hosted by the Israeli-American Council in Washington, DC.