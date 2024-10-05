Israel preparing military response to Iran missile attack, Tehran warns of 'stronger' retaliation

Israel was preparing a military response to Iran's missile attack this week that heightened fears of a wider regional war, an Israeli official said Saturday, as fighting raged in Lebanon and in Gaza.

An Israeli military official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss the issue publicly, said the army "is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack."

He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response, which analysts and Israeli media said would likely be designed to deal an immense blow to Iran, despite international calls for de-escalation and warnings from Tehran it would retaliate.

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog said on Saturday that Iran remains an "ongoing threat" to Israel, a year after the unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

"In many senses, we are still living the aftermath of October 7... It is in the ongoing threat to the Jewish State by Iran and its terror proxies, who are blinded by hatred and bent on the destruction of our one and only Jewish nation state," Herzog said in a statement to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas onslaught.

As reports of a potential retaliatory strike emerged, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took to social media to warn that Iran's response to any aggression by Israel would be "stronger."

Araghchi posted the message on X, sharing a photograph of himself with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, following what he described as discussions on regional issues.

He asserted that Iran will stand with the Resistance in any situation and made clear that the response to any aggression by the Israeli regime would be stronger, challenging them to test Iran's determination.