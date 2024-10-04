Israeli strikes target Hezbollah intel HQ, Nasrallah's potential successor

Hashem Safieddine, designated as a terrorist by the United States in 2017, holds a significant role in Hezbollah's political affairs and is a member of the group's Jihad Council, which manages its military operations.

A cousin of Nasrallah, Safieddine, was generally considered the 'number two' in Hezbollah and also has close ties with the Iranian regime.

Israel announced this week that its troops had started "ground raids" into parts of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah, after days of heavy bombardment of areas across the country where the group holds sway.

The bombing has killed more than 1,000 people, according to Lebanon's health ministry, and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in a country already mired in economic and political crisis.

On the Gaza front, the Israeli military said a strike three months ago killed three senior Hamas leaders, including Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the militant movement's government in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

A source close to Hezbollah told AFP Israel had conducted 11 consecutive strikes on the Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold late Thursday.

Sources had earlier said another Israeli strike had targeted a warehouse next to Beirut airport.

Israel told Lebanese people to "immediately" evacuate more than 20 villages and the city of Nabatiyeh.