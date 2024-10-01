Iran fires nearly 200 missiles into Israel; Israel vows retaliation 'at place and time we decide'

Iran fired nearly 200 missiles into Israel on Tuesday in a sharp escalation of the months-long conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent. There were no immediate reports of casualties as Israel ordered residents to head to bomb shelters and as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Israel vowed to retaliate following the Iranian missile attack, with its army spokesman saying it would respond at the time and place of its choosing. "This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide," Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. Earlier, Hagari released a video statement saying “the air defence system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment.”

A series of window-shaking explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem, though it was not immediately clear whether the sounds were from missiles landing or being intercepted by Israeli defenses, or both.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement.

After about an hour, the military announced there was no longer a threat, and "it was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country" and that a "large number" of Iranian missiles had been intercepted.

Reports said between 150 and 200 missiles had been fired in the attack.

Israeli airspace was closed with all flights diverted, a spokesman for the airport authority said.

Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan, which lie between Iran and Israel, closed their airspace too.

Iran too suspended flights at Tehran International Airport, Iranian media reported late Tuesday, quoting airport chief Said Chalandari, who said, "For the time being, we have suspended incoming and outgoing flights.

This was Iran's second strike on Israel after a missile and drone attack in April in response to a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Israel and the US have warned there would be severe consequences in the event of an attack on Israel from Iran.