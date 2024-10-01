Israel defies a nervous Biden administration

WASHINGTON: Despite US calls to avert a ground offensive in Lebanon, Israel has begun "targeted" raids on the country -- more proof that Washington has been unable to rein in its ally, amid fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

The US president indicated Monday that he was opposed to Israeli ground operations in Lebanon, calling for a ceasefire as tensions spiralled after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"I'm more aware than you might know and I'm comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now," Biden told reporters when asked if he was aware of Israeli plans for a limited operation on Lebanese soil.

A few hours later, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Israel had informed Washington that it was currently conducting "limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

And the Israeli military confirmed early Tuesday that it had indeed launched "ground raids" on villages in southern Lebanon.

It felt like deja vu all over again.

Every time the United States calls for a negotiated solution or a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to respond by ramping up his military offensive.

Last week, with the ink barely dry on a joint US-French statement on the sidelines of a top-level UN summit for a three-week ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Netanyahu announced fresh air strikes against the Iran-backed militant group the very next day.

"The Biden administration has largely been a bystander to these events -- one that has supplied Israel with the military means to conduct these operations but has been repeatedly caught by surprise by its actions," wrote Brian Katulis, a senior fellow for US foreign policy at the Middle East Institute.

On Friday at the United Nations, the contrast was jarring: as Netanyahu authorized a strike against Nasrallah, risking a broader regional conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken again called for all sides to choose diplomacy.

"The question is not, does Israel have a right to deal with existential threats to its security and enemies across its borders with the avowed intent to destroy Israel? Of course it does.

"But the question is what is the best way to achieve its objectives," Blinken said, echoing the US position expressed shortly after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year.