Israel-UN relations sink to new depths

Israel's long-contentious relationship with the United Nations has since October 7 spiralled to new depths, amid insults and accusations and even a questioning of the country's continued UN membership.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the world body of treating his country unfairly.

"Until this anti-Semitic swamp is drained, the UN will be viewed by fair-minded people everywhere as nothing more than a contemptuous farce," he thundered.

The past year has seen repeated accusations from within the UN system that Israel is committing "genocide" in its war in Gaza, while Israeli officials have made charges of bias and have even accused the UN chief of being "an accomplice to terror".

The heat has been turned way up in a war of words that has raged between Israel and various UN bodies for decades.

And temperatures have risen further in recent days amid Israel's escalating strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"There has been a great deterioration" in the relationship, said Cyrus Schayegh, an international history and politics professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

"It has gone from fairly bad to really bad."

- UN 'betrayal' -

Since Hamas's deadly attack inside Israel nearly a year ago, UN-linked courts, councils, agencies and staff have unleashed a barrage of condemnation and criticism of Israel's devastating retaliatory operation in Gaza.

"We feel the UN has betrayed Israel," the country's ambassador to the UN in Geneva Daniel Meron told AFP.

Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Of the 251 hostages seized by militants, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed more than 41,500 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The UN has described the figures as reliable.

Israel has especially taken aim at UNRWA, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, but its ire has been felt across the UN system, and up to the UN chief.

Israeli calls for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign began just weeks after October 7, when he asserted that the attack "did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation".