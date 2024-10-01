US says Iran 'must suffer consequences' as Tehran calls missile attack 'decisive response' to Israeli aggression

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed the missile strikes on Israel as a "decisive response to Israeli aggression" after the Islamic Republic launched nearly 200 missiles into Israel late on Tuesday, which prompted the US to call it a "significant escalation" of tensions in the Middle East.

"In accordance with legitimate rights and with the aim of (establishing) peace and security in Iran and the region, a decisive response has been made to the Zionist regime's aggression," Pezeshkian posted on X.

Meanwhile, the US said that Iran must suffer "consequences" for its ballistic missile attack and that it will coordinate a response with Israeli officials. "Of course, there must be consequences for Iran for this attack," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"I'm not going to get into what those consequences are today, but there are things on which we will be coordinating with our Israeli counterparts," Miller said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran's missile attack was "unacceptable" and that the entire world should condemn it. "Initial reports suggest that Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, effectively defeated this attack," he told reporters.

The White House, separately, said Iran's ballistic missile assault was "defeated and ineffective" and warned that Tehran could expect severe consequences for the attacks.

"Based on what we know at this point, this attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective," Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, told reporters.

Sullivan hailed US efforts to repel some of the attacks, which involved American naval destroyers shooting down some of the missiles.

"Obviously, this is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel," he said.

The White House official would not say what consequences Tehran could expect to face, saying it would discuss "next steps" with Israel.

"We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case," Sullivan said.