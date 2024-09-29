Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader poses 'serious dilemma' for Iran

TEHRAN: Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has given Iran a serious dilemma—how to cope with the loss of a crucial ally and still maintain its regional influence.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which has long been armed and financed by Iran, on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah's death after Israel said it had "eliminated" him in an air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

His death was a sharp escalation in nearly a year of tit-for-tat cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel since the Gaza conflict began, and risks plunging the entire region into a wider war.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that Nasrallah's death "will not be in vain," and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said it would bring about Israel's "destruction."

Iran also vowed to avenge the killing of Revolutionary Guards General Abbas Nilforoushan, who died alongside the Hezbollah leader.

"Nasrallah has been crucial to Iran's power expansion," said Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment, noting that Hezbollah remains "the crown jewel" of the Islamic republic's regional allies. His killing "has not altered the fact that Iran still does not want to get directly engaged" in the ongoing conflict, said Ali Vaez of the International Crisis group.

But it left Iran with "a serious dilemma", said Vaez, especially that the group's deterrence regarding Israel was now "in complete disarray."

Economic crisis

For Tehran-based international relations professor Mehdi Zakerian, developments have shown that the Iran-aligned resistance front "was not only unable to contain Israel, it also suffered serious blows."

Nasrallah's death came around two months after Palestinian group Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in late July in Tehran, where he had attended President Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration.

Iran blamed Israel for his death and vowed to retaliate.

Zakerian says rebuilding Hezbollah will be no small feat for Tehran amid its mounting economic challenges.

"If the government wants to get involved in reconstructing Lebanon or re-equipping Hezbollah, it will aggravate Iran's economic crisis," he said.