Weaponising pagers to give Hezbollah a bloody nose

CHENNAI: Multiple large explosions rocked Beirut on Friday as Israel targeted the headquarters of Lebanon’s powerful militant group Hezbollah.

The attacks followed nearly two weeks of bombings that have killed more than 700 people and displaced at least 1.2 lakh people in Lebanon. The stated objective of Israel’s military campaign is to crush Hezbollah’s ability to harm the residents of northern Israel. Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have been trading fire on a near-daily basis. Rocket attacks from Lebanon have forced thousands of Israelis in the north to leave their homes.

Mini explosions

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalated sharply in the last two weeks. One set of events that marked the start of the escalation was the pager blasts.

Around 3.30 pm on September 17, hundreds of mini explosions rocked Lebanon and parts of Syria, killing at least 11 people and injuring over 2,700. The source: imported handheld pagers.

In the weeks and months that preceded, Israeli air strikes had killed dozens of Hezbollah’s men, including senior commanders. On September 17, the well-trained Lebanese force would have had its eyes glued to the sky to catch the next threat before it landed. But on that day, the threat was not in the sky, but in the pockets of Hezbollah members.

Hundreds of pagers exploded in near-simultaneous fashion, including at homes, grocery stores and other civilian centres. Two children were among the dead. Lebanon called it its biggest security breach in recent times and pointed fingers at Israel, which, as expected, did not acknowledge its role in the attacks. The following day, it was the turn of walkie-talkies and solar power systems to explode.

There would be few instances of such a widespread and near simultaneous attack on a country by an enemy in recent times. The explosions were all small, causing death or injuries only to those who were very close to the devices. But the sheer number of exploding devices and indiscriminate nature of the attacks (pager could have been in the hands of civilians, including children) gave an indication of the escalation of tensions between Lebanon and Israel.