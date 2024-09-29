Iran calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah chief killing, vows revenge

What has the UN said about the latest escalation?

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the latest escalation in the conflict, and urged all sides to stop the “cycle of violence.”

Sharing a post on X, Guterres said, “I’m gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours. This cycle of violence must stop now. All sides must step back from the brink… The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, as well as the wider region, cannot afford an all-out war.”