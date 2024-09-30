Israel threatens 'all means' against Hezbollah after Nasrallah killing

BEIRUT: Israel warned Monday it would use all its might to hit Hezbollah even after the killing of its leader, as the Iran-backed group said its fighters were ready to face any ground offensive in Lebanon.

Israel launched earlier this month a wave of deadly air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon, and on Friday dealt the group a seismic blow with the killing of leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem, in a first televised address since the massive Friday strike, said the armed movement was "ready if Israel decides to enter by land. The resistance forces are ready for any ground confrontation."

In northern Israel, near the Lebanese border, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: "We will use all the means that may be required... from the air, from the sea, and on land."

He said the killing of Nasrallah "is an important step, but it is not the final one."

To allow displaced residents of the border area to return safely home, "we will employ all of our capabilities, and this includes you," Gallant told troops.

Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 which triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

The border clashes have rapidly escalated this month, leaving people across the region fearful of even more violence to come.

The Israeli strikes continued on Monday, with one of them killing a soldier in south Lebanon according to a military statement -- the first death among Lebanese troops in the current escalation.

Israel said earlier this month that it was shifting its focus from Gaza to securing its northern border, and has not ruled out a ground offensive in order to achieve its goals.

Israel's strikes on Lebanon have killed hundreds of people over the past week and forced hundreds of thousands more to flee their homes.

Hezbollah and other groups launched rockets, drones and some missiles at Israel over the same period, causing some injuries but no deaths.