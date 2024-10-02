UN chief says 'sickening cycle of escalation' in Middle East must stop; Israel bars him from country

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for an end to the "sickening cycle of escalation" in the Middle East, while specifically condemning Iran over its latest missile attack after facing harsh criticism from Israel.

The secretary-general was speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, called after Iran on Tuesday launched a massive missile barrage at Israel, which has ramped up its offensive against Hezbollah through its ground invasion of Lebanon.

"It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation that is leading the people of the Middle East straight over the cliff," said the UN Chief, who also added: "This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."

Israel's pledge to respond to the Iranian missile attack has raised fears of a spiralling region-wide war, sending diplomats scrambling for options to de-escalate the situation. Iran, in turn, said it would launch an even bigger attack if Israel makes good on its pledge.

Israel shifted its focus last month from the war in Gaza, which was sparked by the October 7 attacks by Iran-backed Hamas, to securing its northern border with Lebanon. As the Security Council met, Israeli forces were battling Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, following "targeted ground raids" across the border by Israel on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 people have died since last week, in fighting that has included Israeli strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs.