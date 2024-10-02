Israel reports 8 combat deaths in Lebanon during ground battle with Hezbollah as wider conflict looms

Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon to combat Hezbollah militants resulted in the deaths of eight Israeli soldiers on Wednesday, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

This comes a day after Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's missile attack on Tuesday, which Tehran claimed was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, along with the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

The Israeli military said seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks, without elaborating. The assaults were among the deadliest against Israeli forces in months. Another seven troops, including a combat medic, were wounded.

Earlier, the military had announced that a 22-year-old captain in a commando brigade was killed in Lebanon, the first Israeli combat death since the start of the incursion. "Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, aged 22... fell during combat in Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village.

The group said earlier it had forced Israeli soldiers to withdraw after they attempted to enter the border village of Adaysseh further northeast.

It was the first time the Iran-backed group said there was fighting on Lebanese soil since the start of an escalation in recent weeks when the Israeli army began pounding south Lebanon and later killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike.

"This is just the start of the confrontation," Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif told media on a tour in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

"The resistance in the south is at its highest level of readiness," he added, referring to Hezbollah fighters.

Israeli media reported infantry and tank units operating in southern Lebanon after the military sent thousands of additional troops and artillery to the border.

Hezbollah said its fighters wounded and killed a group of Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon after detonating an explosive device, but the militants did not elaborate on the number of dead and wounded.

The Lebanese army also said Israeli forces had briefly breached the demarcation line between the countries. "Israeli enemy forces breached the Blue Line by approximately 400 meters into Lebanese territory" in two areas, "then withdrew a short time later," it said on X.