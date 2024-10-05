Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon, hits Beirut's suburbs as thousands flee widening war

MASNAA BORDER CROSSING: Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut's southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters.

Thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee the widening conflict in the region, while rallies were held around the world marking the approaching anniversary of the start of the war in Gaza.

Israel's attack on the northern Beddawi camp killed an official with Hamas' military wing along with his wife and two young daughters, the Palestinian militant group said.

Hamas later said another military wing member was killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, where residents confronted the aftermath: smashed buildings, scattered bricks and stairways to nowhere.

Israel's military said it killed two senior officials with Hamas' military wing in Lebanon, where fighting has sharply escalated. Israel has killed several Hamas officials there since the Israel-Hamas war began , in addition to most of the top leadership of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million driven from homes in less than two weeks.