Quantifying the state of India’s justice system

Karnataka

Karnataka has emerged as the strongest performer across the board. It ranks in the top five in all four pillars of justice — police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid. The state has the lowest officer-level police vacancies at just 1.2%, and constable-level vacancies were halved to 6% in 2023. Karnataka is the only state to fulfil SC, ST, and OBC quotas in both officer and constabulary positions. Almost all police stations have functional women help desks, indicating a gender-sensitive approach, although women make up only 9% of the police force. Karnataka also leads in the utilisation of police modernisation funds, spending 98.5% of its allocation.

In the judiciary, the state has fully met caste-based reservation requirements in the district judiciary and reduced judge vacancies at this level to 16%. Thirty-seven per cent of district court judges are women, while high court staff vacancies have dropped significantly. Karnataka’s prison system is ranked second nationally, with the highest representation of women in staff (33%) and high levels of video-conferencing facilities in jails. However, it still struggles with a 74% vacancy in medical officer posts. The state also tops the legal aid rankings, with the highest ratio of women panel lawyers and a sharp increase in paralegal volunteers. Still, its rural outreach has weakened due to a decline in legal clinics.

Kerala

Kerala ranks 4th in the IJR overall rankings, up from 6th in 2022, on the back of its top ranking in judiciary and strong prison management. The state’s high court has the lowest judge vacancy rate in the country at 4%, and nearly half of its district court judges are women. However, STs remain underrepresented in the judiciary, with an 84% vacancy against a 2% reservation mandate. In the police force, Kerala lags at 15th due to low diversity — only 3% of officers are women — despite low overall vacancy rates and near-full compliance with caste quotas. Prisons are well-managed with only 6% overcrowding and low staff shortages, though gaps remain in medical staffing. Legal aid remains a weak link, with declining outreach: the number of clinics dropped from 101 to 66 and only 24% of Lok Adalat cases were disposed of.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have emerged as top performers in the India Justice Report 2025, securing the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, among 18 large and mid-sized states. Both states demonstrated strong institutional commitment, robust infrastructure, and inclusive representation across the justice system. However, regional disparities in staffing and service delivery continue to hinder consistent access to justice.

Andhra Pradesh has made the most significant leap this year, rising from 5th in 2022 to 2nd in 2025. The state ranks 2nd in both the judiciary and police, while maintaining its 4th position in legal aid. Although the prison system lags at 10th, the state has made notable strides in representation and infrastructure. It is among the few to have fulfilled SC, ST, and OBC quotas in the district judiciary, and 42% of its district judges are women — well above the national average. However, its high court faces a 28% vacancy, and women constitute only 12% of its judges. In Andhra, all police stations are equipped with women’s help desks and CCTV cameras. Women account for 17% of the police force, and full caste representation has been achieved across ranks. But, its forensic labs face steep staff shortages with 56% of scientific and 22% of administrative posts vacant.

Telangana has retained its 3rd place overall and ranks among the top five states across judiciary, police and prisons. It leads the country in gender inclusion in the judiciary — 55% of its district court judges are women, the highest among large states. SC, ST, and OBC quotas in the district judiciary are fully met. The high court, however, shares Andhra Pradesh’s challenge of a 28% vacancy rate, and women account for just 12% of the police force. Around 85% of police stations are equipped with women’s help desks and CCTVs. Telangana’s prisons, ranked 6th, are equipped with video-conferencing in 86% of jails, easing case processing and transport burdens. Still, correctional staff vacancies remain high at 43%, and over half of medical posts are unfilled.

Both states have performed well in legal aid too — Telangana ranks 2nd and Andhra Pradesh 4th. Telangana has the highest share of women panel lawyers and has significantly expanded its pool of paralegal volunteers. Andhra Pradesh has a large number of legal aid clinics, but their reach remains uneven. Despite strong frameworks, both states face challenges in fund utilisation and case disposal rates in Lok Adalats.