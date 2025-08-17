Markers and proofs of citizenship

NEW DELHI: The genesis of the present controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in poll-bound Bihar lies in the Election Commission of India (ECI) changing a parameter for the enrollment exercise for the first time. For the longest time, any one could get into the poll rolls through self-declaration of citizenship. Deletion would kick in only if someone challenged the bona fides and produced material to establish it. The poll body has now shifted the burden of proof of citizenship to the applicant.

Rebutting challenges, the ECI in its counter affidavit in the Supreme Court said, it is "vested with the power to scrutinize whether a proposed elector fulfils the criteria for being registered as a voter in the electoral roll, which includes, inter alia, an assessment of citizenship as per Article 326 of the COI. Such scrutiny is constitutionally mandated and crystallized by virtue of RP Act 1950. This power flows directly from the provisions of Article 324 (superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls) read with 326 (adult suffrage), and sections 16 (disqualification if a person is not a citizen) and 19 (ordinarily a resident in a constituency entitled to be registered in the electoral roll) of the RP Act 1950.”

Supreme Court judge Surya Kant concurred. “Law regarding conferment of citizenship or taking away of citizenship will have to be enacted by the Parliament. No debate is required on that. But once that law has been made and in terms of that if somebody has been acknowledged or recognised as citizen, inclusion of that person in the voters list and a person who has not been recognised as citizen and who is not a citizen, exclusion of that person, that has to be undertaken by the commission only,” he said. He agreed that self-declaration of citizenship may lead to legal complications, adding the ECI can verify their authenticity.