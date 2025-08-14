Accept Aadhaar as acceptable document for establishing identity: SC to ECI on Bihar SIR

NEW DELHI: In an important direction while hearing the pleas challenging the Bihar SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept Aadhaar card as an acceptable document for establishing identity.

So far, the top court has only suggested that the Commission complete the process to consider the inclusion of Aadhaar and Voter ID cards for ensuring voters' statutory correctness in the process. But on Thursday, the direction of the apex court--directing the EC to accept Aadhaar as an acceptable document for establishing identity--assumes significance in the case, as many voters have alleged that their Aadhaar cards have not been taken into consideration while the Commission carried out the SIR exercise.

A two-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Bihar SIR exercise, also directed the EC to publish the district-wise lists of approximately 65 lakh voters proposed to be deleted, with the reasons, from the draft electoral rolls during the SIR drive in Bihar.

"The transparency is needed about 65 lakh deleted voters to enable people to seek clarification or correction," clarified the top court.