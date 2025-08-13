SC calls Bihar SIR ‘voter-friendly’; notes expansion of acceptable ID documents from seven to 11

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the electoral rolls cannot be static, noting that a one-time exercise is only for the preparation of the list, but there has to be a revision exercise as well. The observation came while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Gopal Sankaranarayanan, senior lawyer for one of the petitioners, told the top court that the ECI had surprisingly invented a new document requirement for 8 crore voters.

"Even if I'm in jail, I can't be removed from the roll without due process. Here, the 65 lakh removed voters were not disqualified on any such grounds. The ECI has carried out mass exclusions. Who gave the ECI authority to do this?" he argued.

After hearing these submissions, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said, "But the electoral list cannot remain static. A one-time exercise is only for preparing the original list and it must be revised."

Sankaranarayanan further added that the ECI has begun the process in West Bengal too, without any consultation. "I appear for the State and for main petitioner ADR. Four constitutional provisions on electoral rolls haven't been addressed yet. The right to be on the roll is sacrosanct," he contended.

"The Constitution guarantees my right to be registered as a voter," he added.

In response, the apex court said that the ECI’s decision to permit 11 documents as proof of identity for the latest SIR in Bihar, compared to only seven documents in the summary revision of electoral rolls carried out in Jharkhand, showed that the process was “in fact voter-friendly.”

“They are expanding the number of documents of identity. We understand your exclusionary argument may be with regard to Aadhaar, but the expansion of documents from what was followed in a summary revision to an intensive revision is, in fact, voter-friendly and not exclusionary. It gives voters more options. From seven, there are now 11 documents,” the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed.