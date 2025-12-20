Understanding India's urban air pollution

How Europe, Beijing responded

Public outrage after the Great Smog forced the Britishers to act. The Clean Air Act of 1956 introduced smoke control areas, restricted coal burning in urban centres, and incentivised cleaner fuels such as gas and electricity. Over subsequent decades, further legislation tightened industrial emissions and regulated vehicle exhaust.

The transformation was neither immediate nor painless. Households had to adapt, industries faced new costs, and governments invested heavily in monitoring and enforcement. By the late twentieth century, sulphur dioxide and smoke levels in British cities had fallen dramatically, and the dense smogs of earlier decades became rare events.

A more contemporary parallel is Beijing, which until early 2010s, suffered pollution levels comparable to or worse than Delhi’s of today. China implemented an aggressive, centrally coordinated strategy combining strict industrial controls, relocation of polluting units, rapid expansion of public transport, fuel switching away from coal, and real-time monitoring. Within a decade, average PM2.5 levels in Beijing declined sharply.

The Beijing model demonstrates that rapid improvement is possible even in a developing economy. At the same time, it raises uncomfortable questions. The approach relied on strong state capacity, large fiscal resources, and administrative coercion — not easily replicable nor desirable.

Fit for India?

At first glance, European and Chinese experiences offer reassurance: polluted cities can recover. However, transplanting solutions wholesale would be risky. India’s social and economic context differs in critical ways. European pollution control unfolded after basic infrastructure, housing, and energy access had been secured for most citizens. Beijing’s clean-up coincided with an already industrialised economy and a governance system capable of swift enforcement. India, by contrast, remains a developing society where millions depend on informal livelihoods, small-scale enterprises, and traditional modes of cooking and production. Measures that appear technically sound can become socially pernicious if applied without nuance.

A blanket ban risks targeting visible but relatively minor sources while leaving dominant contributors largely untouched. Recent findings from the World Inequality Report sharpen this critique. The report shows that the richest segments of the global population are responsible for a disproportionately large share of emissions, while poorer populations contribute far less yet bear a heavier burden of environmental harm. Effective pollution policy must therefore grapple with inequality too. Measures that burden the poor while allowing high-consumption lifestyles to continue unexamined risk injustice and failure.

Managing the immediate harm

Indian authorities have increasingly relied on short-term interventions during pollution emergencies. These include restrictions on construction, limits on vehicle use, closure of schools, and temporary bans on certain fuels under frameworks such as the Graded Response Action Plan. Such measures are not futile. During severe episodes, they can prevent pollution from worsening further. However, short-term responses are inherently reactive. They address symptoms rather than causes and often arrive after pollution has already reached dangerous levels. Their repetitive use can also generate public fatigue.