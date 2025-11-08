Making sense of Trump's nuclear sabre rattling

Context and intent

Trump’s message went out just before his scheduled in-person meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim summit in Busan, South Korea. The Truth Social post also came weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to continue to observe the nuclear arms limits of the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) -- the last remaining nuclear arms deal between the US and Russia. In 2021, it was extended for five years till February 4, 2026. Putin said he was ready to extend it for one more year, subject to US reciprocation. Trump reportedly quipped that it “sounds like a good plan” but apart from that, there was no move to hash out a successor agreement.

Given the US president’s propensity for creating spectacular optics and upping the ante as a negotiation tactic, there were questions about Trump’s real intention behind threatening a return to nuclear testing. According to some analysts, the nuclear sabre-rattling was aimed at Putin, who recently announced Russia’s successful testing of the nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile Burevestnik, capable of strikes within 14,000-km range. Besides, Russia recently tested the nuclear-powered Poseidon torpedo, referred to as an ‘underwater drone’ that can carry nuclear weapons.

Trump’s latest social media post – just like any of his past ones -- had several loopholes. Trump said he had asked the Department of War (Department of Defense) to resume nuclear testing. However, it is the Department of Energy that conducts nuclear tests, not the Pentagon. Also, underground nuclear testing can’t be started by a presidential ask. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), a federal agency under the Department of Energy that conducts nuclear tests, will take a few months to be test-ready. According to its key planning document called the Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan, the federal agency is supposed to be ready to perform an underground nuclear test within 36 months, “assuming current barriers to achieving this timeline in relevant laws and regulations will be overcome”.

It is possible Trump may have meant non-critical nuclear tests that are done to see if the warheads work properly. Such tests include limited explosions but they stop short of triggering a nuclear chain reaction. Energy Secretary Chris Wright sought to address concerns of a fresh arms race saying the planned activities were “system tests” and not nuclear explosions.