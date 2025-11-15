Radicalisation in Kashmir: The ideological transformation

The revelation that an educated, white-collar terror module from Kashmir was behind the blast near Red Fort in Delhi that killed 13 people has reopened an unsettling argument. The attack’s primary accused, including doctors and other professionals, represents a disturbing new face of militancy: one shaped not by poverty or illiteracy, but by ideological conviction, and transformation.

This new wave of radicalisation among educated Kashmiri youth poses profound questions — how did a society once anchored in tolerant Sufism evolve into a breeding ground for extremist ideas? What explains the ideological shift among the well-educated? And, critically, how can the Valley arrest this drift before it consumes another generation?

From Kashmiriyat to Caliphate dreams

For centuries, Kashmir’s spiritual and social fabric was built on Sufism —a syncretic understanding of Islam that emphasized compassion, inclusiveness, and love for humanity. Shrines like those of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani in Charar-e-Sharif and Mir Syed Ali Hamadani were centres of devotion that united Hindus and Muslims alike. The concept of Kashmiriyat evolved from this Sufi foundation: a hybrid identity blending religious tolerance with cultural pride.

This equilibrium imploded in the late 1980s. The rise of militancy, coupled with influence of foreign religious funding, eroded the Valley’s spiritual moderation. After the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, Pakistan redirected thousands of trained fighters and a vast jihad infrastructure toward Kashmir. Madrasa networks, fed by Gulf and Pakistani money, started promoting Salafi and Wahhabi doctrines, replacing Sufi teachings. This ideological shift—from devotional mysticism to political Islam—gradually radicalised segments of the Kashmiri youth, experts believe.

The transformation was not immediate. Initially, militant outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen recruited poor, uneducated youth. By the 2000s, an educated class surfaced within militant ranks — doctors, engineers, scholars and students from elite colleges. They were driven not only by anger or disenchantment, but by a profound belief in jihad as religious duty.

Delhi blast

The 2025 Delhi blast, orchestrated by Dr Umar Nabi and his aides Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Adeel Majeed Rather, shocked the country not only for its brutality but for the professional pedigree of those involved. These were young men who had excelled academically, had promising careers, and came from stable families. Their turn to violent extremism indicates a more insidious form of radicalisation — rooted in ideology, identity, and online echo chambers and not economic deprivation.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s statement that “every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is not a terrorist” resonated far and wide, reflecting the frustration of a society held hostage by a radical fringe. Even Mehbooba Mufti’s anguished remarks sum up the disbelief that doctors could turn into fidayeen bombers. Law enforcement agencies suggest a pattern of indoctrination cultivated through certain informal madrasa networks, online forums, and encrypted communication groups operated by handlers across the border.