Primer on US government shutdowns

US government shutdown takes place when Congress fails to pass necessary funding legislation, forcing many federal operations to pause. Essential services continue, at times without pay for workers, while non-essential agencies shut down entirely.

The US fiscal year begins on October 1. If legislators can’t pass a budget or a temporary funding measure (known as a continuing resolution) by then, government agencies are legally required to stop non-essential activities. This process isn’t about the government running out of money. Rather it’s about Congress not authorising the spending.

Shutdowns are a product of how the US budgeting system is structured. Since the 1970s, federal law has required all discretionary spending to be authorised by Congress. If lawmakers deadlock over a bill, often due to partisan disagreements, the flow of money comes to a halt. This time around, Democrats are pushing to extend Obamacare tax credits and reverse Medicaid cuts signed by President Trump. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rues that the Republicans have refused to negotiate, triggering a shutdown. Meanwhile, Republicans are shifting focus to immigration, accusing Democrats of trying to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants. The Democratic proposal targets provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that restrict healthcare access for certain immigrants.

Not all government functions cease during a shutdown. Agencies are required to submit contingency plans identifying which functions are “essential” and must continue—though often without pay.